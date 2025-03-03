Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Short Interest Update

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the January 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NTRSO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.61. 58,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,178. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2938 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

Northern Trust Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northern Trust stock. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Northern Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:NTRSO Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

