Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,187,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,685 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Northern Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,085,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $637,873,000 after buying an additional 38,360 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,809,000 after buying an additional 388,692 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,577,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 963,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,791,000 after acquiring an additional 644,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Landers sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $100,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,401.60. This trade represents a 10.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason J. Tyler sold 2,237 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $252,042.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,585,448.83. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,335 shares of company stock worth $3,970,211 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $110.22 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $79.30 and a one year high of $114.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.58.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

