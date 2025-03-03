Norden Group LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Norden Group LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,329 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after buying an additional 488,815 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,840,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,409,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,494,000 after acquiring an additional 46,234 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $508.30 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $320.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $522.05 and a 200-day moving average of $503.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

