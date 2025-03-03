Norden Group LLC Sells 174 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Norden Group LLC trimmed its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Crane by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Crane by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Crane by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In related news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $392,011.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,635,354.48. This represents a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of CR stock opened at $162.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. Crane has a 12 month low of $121.07 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.61.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Crane from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crane

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.