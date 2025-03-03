Norden Group LLC Raises Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 81.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $122,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,718,582.40. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $72,928.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,474,172.80. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 0.5 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $70.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.16. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ELF

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.