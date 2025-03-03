Norden Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Norden Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.9% of Norden Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 42,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $199.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.16 billion, a PE ratio of 162.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.87%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 696,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,627,425.40. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.