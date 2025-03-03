Norden Group LLC Has $831,000 Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Norden Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in TechnipFMC by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 550,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $3,910,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 2.1 %

FTI stock opened at $29.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.23.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

