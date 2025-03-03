Norden Group LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 129.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 21,957 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,439,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,118,000 after acquiring an additional 217,385 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $101.25 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.02.

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

