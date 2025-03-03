Norden Group LLC Buys 462 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 960,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,248,000 after purchasing an additional 42,579 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 32,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWR opened at $259.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.11 and a 1-year high of $365.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.23 and a 200 day moving average of $306.00.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.95.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

