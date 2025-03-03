Norden Group LLC Buys 2,545 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGGR. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 430.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $37.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.58. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.