Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.64, with a volume of 163627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.
The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.54%.
Nomad Foods Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Nomad Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 524,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 66,013 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.
Nomad Foods Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80.
Nomad Foods Company Profile
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
