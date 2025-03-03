Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.64, with a volume of 163627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.54%.

Nomad Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Nomad Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 524,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 66,013 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading

