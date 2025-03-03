Noble Wealth Management PBC Takes $29,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:SFEB)

Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:SFEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

NYSEARCA SFEB opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57. FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $22.52.

FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February (SFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares Russell 2000 ETF over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

