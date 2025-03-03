Noble Wealth Management PBC Purchases New Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 94.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
S&P Global Stock Up 1.7 %
S&P Global stock opened at $534.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $545.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $513.75 and a 200 day moving average of $510.95.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.23.
About S&P Global
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
