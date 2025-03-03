Noble Wealth Management PBC Purchases New Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM)

Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Separately, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 426,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

IBTM stock opened at $22.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $23.75.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.