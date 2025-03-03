NIOX Group (LON:NIOX) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56.65 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 65.89 ($0.83), with a volume of 4448223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.80 ($0.79).

NIOX Group Stock Up 7.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,781.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 6.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 63.78.

Insider Transactions at NIOX Group

In related news, insider Jonathan Emms bought 31,604 shares of NIOX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £19,910.52 ($25,098.35). Corporate insiders own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

About NIOX Group

NIOX Group Plc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the measurement of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNo) worldwide. Its products include NIOX VERO, a non-invasive and point-of-care system that comprises a small portable device and a range of consumables, including sensors, individual disposable mouthpieces, and breathing handles for the measurement of FeNo level in patients.

