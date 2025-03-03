NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Takes $606,000 Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 329,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 13,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $349,346.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,955.82. This represents a 11.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 56,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $1,443,916.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,428.68. This represents a 34.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,106. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $24.08 on Monday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

