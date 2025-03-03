NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Takes $396,000 Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INCY. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth about $30,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Incyte stock opened at $73.50 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.23, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94.
Insider Transactions at Incyte
In other Incyte news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 14,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $1,042,090.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,561.36. This represents a 35.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $897,866.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,831.23. The trade was a 15.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,925. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
