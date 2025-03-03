NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Takes $246,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 80.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $83,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,800. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,680. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,154 shares of company stock worth $1,166,843 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

Newmont Price Performance

NEM opened at $42.83 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.