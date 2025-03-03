NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 89,287 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000. AT&T makes up 0.4% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 51,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 16,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

AT&T Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.