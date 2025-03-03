NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 44,512 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 134,228 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,157,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in NIKE by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 15,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $712,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $79.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.32. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $105.57.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NIKE from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on NIKE from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.