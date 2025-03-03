Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the January 31st total of 202,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 240.0 days.

Nexteer Automotive Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS NTXVF remained flat at $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. Nexteer Automotive Group has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.

Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, a motion control technology company, develop, manufacture, and supply advanced steering and driveline systems to original equipment manufacturer worldwide. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, which includes column assist electric power steering, intermediate shafts, EPS rack and pinion gears, single and dual pinion assist, and rack-assisted EPS, modular power pack, steer-by-wire, EPS remanufacturing, and automated steering actuator, as well as availability, output, and modular EPS.

