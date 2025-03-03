Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the January 31st total of 202,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 240.0 days.
Nexteer Automotive Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS NTXVF remained flat at $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. Nexteer Automotive Group has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.
Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile
