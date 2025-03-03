News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in News by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,799,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,397,000 after buying an additional 1,476,224 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 124.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,713,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in News by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,622,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,457,000 after purchasing an additional 90,419 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in News by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,512,000 after purchasing an additional 53,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in News by 374.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,160,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of News in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

News Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $28.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $30.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

News Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. News’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.