NewEdge Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.96 on Monday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.