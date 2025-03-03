New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL) Short Interest Down 51.3% in February

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NYMTL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $23.03.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were paid a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

