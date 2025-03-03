New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in NRG Energy by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. The trade was a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $105.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.10 and its 200 day moving average is $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $117.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.14.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

