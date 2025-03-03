New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 188 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

NYSE LYV opened at $143.35 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.81 and a 12 month high of $157.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $9,811,334.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,356,768.40. This trade represents a 24.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

