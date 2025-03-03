New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,923 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,892,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $619,747,000 after buying an additional 206,884 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $461,857,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,591,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,446,000 after buying an additional 1,677,652 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,653,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,971,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,079,000 after buying an additional 361,968 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Barclays lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.87.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $36.24 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

