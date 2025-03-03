New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,935 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,756,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,257,000 after purchasing an additional 259,922 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,704,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,860,000 after buying an additional 258,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,800,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 17.9% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,351,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,141,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pentair by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,010,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR stock opened at $94.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.55. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $72.63 and a 12 month high of $110.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $972.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PNR. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

