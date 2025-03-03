New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.9% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $226.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.51.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY opened at $188.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $178.72 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.78.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

