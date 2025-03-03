New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apriem Advisors raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 905,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,720,000 after acquiring an additional 111,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $546.33 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $550.08 and its 200-day moving average is $538.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

