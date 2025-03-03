New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 33,616 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 199,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 42,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $55.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.66.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

