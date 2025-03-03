New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 6,609 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 5.4% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Moderna by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Moderna by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 53.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $30.96 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

