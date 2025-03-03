New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 6,609 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 5.4% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Moderna by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Moderna by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 53.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Moderna Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $30.96 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRNA
Moderna Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Moderna
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.