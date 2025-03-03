New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 198 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,165 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $136.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.69. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.90 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on First Solar from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on First Solar from $335.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Solar from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $259.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

