NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI) Stake Raised by Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,885 shares during the quarter. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF comprises about 5.1% of Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc owned 0.59% of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Brown Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 198,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after buying an additional 33,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quartz Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

SPYI opened at $50.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.42.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

