Needham & Company LLC Cuts International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Price Target to $20.00

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMXI. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on International Money Express from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.58. 182,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

