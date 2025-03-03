N-able (NYSE:NABL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. N-able had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.31%. N-able updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

NABL stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. N-able has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on N-able from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of N-able in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of N-able from $11.20 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

