Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Cintas by 299.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,555,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,996,697,000 after buying an additional 10,910,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 297.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,781,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 309.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,248,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,693,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,052 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 264.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 308.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,522,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,926 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.79.

Cintas Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $207.50 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.15 and a 1 year high of $228.12. The company has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.13 and its 200 day moving average is $208.94.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.