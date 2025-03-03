Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 286,247.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $925,349,000 after acquiring an additional 729,930 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 42.7% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,038,951,000 after acquiring an additional 217,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,694,585,000 after acquiring an additional 185,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,851,160,000 after acquiring an additional 173,642 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,740,348,000 after acquiring an additional 43,604 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,368.24 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,136.27 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32. The company has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,314.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,324.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,472.47.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,524. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total transaction of $24,961,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,755.06. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,647 shares of company stock valued at $155,847,223. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

