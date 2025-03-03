Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 7,294 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Equitable worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the third quarter valued at about $587,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 20.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 908,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,191,000 after acquiring an additional 153,457 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 7.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,117,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,001,000 after acquiring an additional 148,180 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 752,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,476,000 after acquiring an additional 78,725 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Equitable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE:EQH opened at $55.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $1,419,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,939 shares in the company, valued at $30,275,514.09. This trade represents a 4.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $369,163.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,776,023.24. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,698 shares of company stock worth $6,534,234. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.