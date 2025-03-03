Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $2,667,098.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,509 shares in the company, valued at $344,084.26. The trade was a 88.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,559,597. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,116,968 shares of company stock worth $299,497,581 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $138.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.52 and its 200 day moving average is $132.02. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Airbnb

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.