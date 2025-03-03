Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Evergy worth $8,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

Evergy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $68.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average of $62.24. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.45%.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.