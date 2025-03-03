Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.73 Million Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Rambus worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $45,778,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 1,657.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 552,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,188,000 after buying an additional 520,754 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,984,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Rambus by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,462,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,765,000 after buying an additional 357,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Rambus by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 902,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,092,000 after buying an additional 356,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $55.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.26. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $69.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.95.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $3,559,282.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,064.82. This represents a 35.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meera Rao sold 5,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $314,853.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,619.80. This trade represents a 15.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,182,809 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

