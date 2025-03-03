Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.10 Million Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,888 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Arcosa worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 20.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $83.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.76. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $72.75 and a one year high of $113.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.47%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

