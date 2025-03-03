Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 10,369 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Murphy Oil worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 266.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 90.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE MUR opened at $26.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.14.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Claiborne P. Deming bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $1,323,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 931,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,660,801.97. This trade represents a 5.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu acquired 1,573 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,999.10. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 37,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,635.50. The trade was a 4.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MUR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Capital set a $37.00 target price on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.38.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

