Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Director Sells $10,130.68 in Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) Director Mary Winter sold 2,716 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $10,130.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mullen Automotive Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MULN opened at $2.57 on Monday. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $47,100.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.97.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) EPS for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative net margin of 12,717.94% and a negative return on equity of 2,736.27%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
