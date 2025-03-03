Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Director Sells $10,130.68 in Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) Director Mary Winter sold 2,716 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $10,130.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MULN opened at $2.57 on Monday. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $47,100.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.97.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) EPS for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative net margin of 12,717.94% and a negative return on equity of 2,736.27%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.34% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

