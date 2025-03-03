M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 329.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in M&T Bank by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE MTB opened at $191.68 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $133.03 and a twelve month high of $225.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (up from $233.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $537,566.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,856.81. This represents a 13.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

