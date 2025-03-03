MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Up 125.0% in February

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSADY opened at $20.91 on Monday. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

