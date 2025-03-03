Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.67% of Morningstar worth $96,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,201,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,489,000 after acquiring an additional 102,206 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Morningstar by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 696,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,115,000 after purchasing an additional 85,098 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 400,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 88,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after purchasing an additional 33,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 804,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,666,000 after buying an additional 28,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.88, for a total transaction of $1,137,332.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,235.52. This represents a 15.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,716 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.89, for a total transaction of $562,659.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,151,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,450,736.80. This trade represents a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,620,537. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MORN stock opened at $313.72 on Monday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.37 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.81 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

About Morningstar

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.