Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Trading Down 16.2% – Should You Sell?

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) dropped 16.2% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 214.51 ($2.70). Approximately 8,720,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 451% from the average daily volume of 1,583,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.23).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MGAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.10) to GBX 330 ($4.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.41) to GBX 320 ($4.03) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Morgan Advanced Materials
Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance
Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 25.50 ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 6.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Advanced Materials plc will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile
Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Advanced Materials
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.