Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Down 16.2% – Should You Sell?

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.2% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 214.51 ($2.70). 8,720,610 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 451% from the average session volume of 1,583,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.23).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.41) to GBX 320 ($4.03) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.10) to GBX 330 ($4.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £613.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 265.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 270.56.

Morgan Advanced Materials last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 25.50 ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 6.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Advanced Materials plc will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

